‘HANDS’ THE AGENT OF STEWARDSHIP

WINDOWS IN SLC’S CHAPEL HONOR FR. VICTOR BIEBERLE’S SERVICE TO HIS COUNTRY AND DIOCESE
U.S. Army Capt. Victor Bieberle served his men whenever and wherever they needed him.
There was one situation, however, that was a challenge for him to overcome: assisting them when they were falling from an airplane.
He solved that, though, with a requisition for assistance from the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Where I grew up, the Catholic church was the most visible landmark in town, as is St. Patrick Church in Parsons. Both were built by hands – which laid bricks, installed windows, and loaded rock to take to town and place in the steeple.
Those hands folded to pray, hugged to comfort and encourage, placed hard earned money into the collection basket, bid welcome to Mass and, most importantly, held bread and wine that became the Body and Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
