‘HANDS’ THE AGENT OF STEWARDSHIP

Where I grew up, the Catholic church was the most visible landmark in town, as is St. Patrick Church in Parsons. Both were built by hands – which laid bricks, installed windows, and loaded rock to take to town and place in the steeple.

Those hands folded to pray, hugged to comfort and encourage, placed hard earned money into the collection basket, bid welcome to Mass and, most importantly, held bread and wine that became the Body and Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

