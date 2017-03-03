WINDOWS IN SLC’S CHAPEL HONOR FR. VICTOR BIEBERLE’S SERVICE TO HIS COUNTRY AND DIOCESE
U.S. Army Capt. Victor Bieberle served his men whenever and wherever they needed him.
There was one situation, however, that was a challenge for him to overcome: assisting them when they were falling from an airplane.
He solved that, though, with a requisition for assistance from the Blessed Virgin Mary.
