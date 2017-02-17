MSGR. POPE: A NORMAL CHRISTIAN LIFE IS LIFE-CHANGING

Monsignor Charles Pope challenged those attending a parish mission last week to live the life that Jesus Christ died to give them.
“It’s amazing to me the low expectation many people have with their faith and with their relationship with Jesus Christ,” he said on the first of a three-evening mission hosted Feb. 6-8 by Blessed Sacrament Parish in Wichita.
SPIRITUAL LIFE CENTER NEWS, FEBRUARY 17, 2017

St. Gregory, marriage, retreats and more.

  • Fatima to Wichita
    Fatima to Wichita Celebration and veneration
  • Construction and trade
    Construction and trade Teaching skills at BCCHS
  • Lent begins
    Lent begins Ash Wednesday is March 1

