VICE PRESIDENT PENCE TELLS MARCHERS ‘LIFE IS WINNING AGAIN IN AMERICA’

PRO-LIFE PILGRIMS MARCH IN TOPEKA, D.C.
The faithful are stronger, more energized, and more focused when they gather as one body in Christ, Bishop Carl A. Kemme said Monday morning, Jan. 23, at a Rally for Life Mass in the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
Speaking to about 1,600 pro-lifers from throughout the state, Bishop Kemme said the battle marking the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion has been long and at times seemed like a losing battle. Nonetheless, he added, the faithful gather in hope and with renewed confidence that government is becoming pro-life in word and deed.
“Life is winning again in America, and today is a celebration of that progress,” Vice President Mike Pence, told the March for Life rally on the National Mall Jan. 27.
“More than 240 years ago, our founders declared these truths to be self-evident – that we are, all of us, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights and that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he said. “Forty-four years ago, our Supreme Court turned away from the first of these timeless ideals, but today, generations hence – because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in marches all across the nation – life is winning again in America.”
