VICE PRESIDENT PENCE TELLS MARCHERS ‘LIFE IS WINNING AGAIN IN AMERICA’

“Life is winning again in America, and today is a celebration of that progress,” Vice President Mike Pence, told the March for Life rally on the National Mall Jan. 27.

“More than 240 years ago, our founders declared these truths to be self-evident – that we are, all of us, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights and that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he said. “Forty-four years ago, our Supreme Court turned away from the first of these timeless ideals, but today, generations hence – because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in marches all across the nation – life is winning again in America.”

