BISHOP WORRIES EUTHANASIA COULD BE SEEN AS MORAL OBLIGATION

PRO-LIFE PILGRIMS MARCH IN TOPEKA, D.C.
The faithful are stronger, more energized, and more focused when they gather as one body in Christ, Bishop Carl A. Kemme said Monday morning, Jan. 23, at a Rally for Life Mass in the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
Speaking to about 1,600 pro-lifers from throughout the state, Bishop Kemme said the battle marking the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion has been long and at times seemed like a losing battle. Nonetheless, he added, the faithful gather in hope and with renewed confidence that government is becoming pro-life in word and deed.
VALLEYFIELD, Quebec (CNS) — Even though medical assistance in dying has been legal in Quebec for almost a year and in Canada for a few months, Bishop Noel Simard of Valleyfield has not yet come to terms with this new reality. To him, medically assisted death is just plain euthanasia.
