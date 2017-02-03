DIOCESAN NEWS, FEBRUARY 3, 2017

PRO-LIFE PILGRIMS MARCH IN TOPEKA, D.C.

The faithful are stronger, more energized, and more focused when they gather as one body in Christ, Bishop Carl A. Kemme said Monday morning, Jan. 23, at a Rally for Life Mass in the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
Speaking to about 1,600 pro-lifers from throughout the state, Bishop Kemme said the battle marking the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion has been long and at times seemed like a losing battle. Nonetheless, he added, the faithful gather in hope and with renewed confidence that government is becoming pro-life in word and deed.
