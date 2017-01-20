CHRISTOPHER WEST TO SPEAK AT ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI MARCH 3-4 TO PUBLIC, AT CONFERENCE

PRO-LIFE PHYSICIAN: YOU CAN’T BE NEUTRAL REGARDING EUTHANASIA
A physician from Shreveport, Louisiana, Dr. Frederick J. White, says one cannot be neutral regarding euthanasia.
Dr. White, chair of the Institutional Ethics Committee for the Willis-Knighton Health System, wrote in a column in the Orlando Sentinel on Nov. 13 that the AMA has long held a position that he shares: that physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia are “fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as healer, would be difficult or impossible to control, and would pose serious societal risks.”
Now the medical association, Dr. White writes, “is studying whether to retreat from that position into the mirage of moral neutrality. …But the wink and nod of neutrality is beneath the demands of this issue and the dignity of the medical profession.”
I recently returned from a couple of days in the Bronx. I took one of my sons to have an experience of volunteering with a men’s homeless shelter run by the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal.
It was quite an interesting experience. It caused me to reflect a great deal on the cause of homelessness and the kind of men who wind up on the streets. One of the friars and I got chatting about it, and he said that from all his experience working with the down and out, he knew the root of the problem. He challenged me: “Point to one social problem that does not come back to the absence of fathers…”
