PARISH NEWS, JANUARY 20, 2017

PRO-LIFE PHYSICIAN: YOU CAN’T BE NEUTRAL REGARDING EUTHANASIA

A physician from Shreveport, Louisiana, Dr. Frederick J. White, says one cannot be neutral regarding euthanasia.
Dr. White, chair of the Institutional Ethics Committee for the Willis-Knighton Health System, wrote in a column in the Orlando Sentinel on Nov. 13 that the AMA has long held a position that he shares: that physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia are “fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as healer, would be difficult or impossible to control, and would pose serious societal risks.”
Now the medical association, Dr. White writes, “is studying whether to retreat from that position into the mirage of moral neutrality. …But the wink and nod of neutrality is beneath the demands of this issue and the dignity of the medical profession.”
