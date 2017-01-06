MASS COUNTS IN DIOCESE DOUBLE NATIONAL AVERAGE

Helping the dying live to their ‘coda’
Another ominous social change is threatening to cross Kansas’ borders.
Last November Colorado became the sixth state to legalize physician assisted suicide. Kansas’ western neighbor has followed Oregon, California, Vermont, and Washington in passing physician-assisted suicide legislation. In addition, the Montana Supreme Court has ruled that nothing in state law prohibits doctors from helping kill terminally ill patients who wish to die.
To do so, though, is to deny that person a full life, says Dr. Gerard Brungardt, a parishioner of Church of the Magdalen in Wichita.
For the second year parishes in the Diocese of Wichita conducted the “October Mass Count.” This practice, initiated by Bishop Carl A. Kemme after his first year as our bishop, and conducted over the years by many dioceses in the United States, provides a count of how many Catholics are attending Sunday Mass in a diocese during the month of October.
As the Mass count continues into the future, the compiled numbers will provide the bishop with a better sense of participation of Catholics in the central act of our lives of faith: the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.
The initial news that two years of Mass counts in the diocese have provided is optimistic: Catholics in the Diocese of Wichita attend Sunday Mass on a greater percentage than the national average: good news indeed!
However....
