MASS COUNTS IN DIOCESE DOUBLE NATIONAL AVERAGE

For the second year parishes in the Diocese of Wichita conducted the “October Mass Count.” This practice, initiated by Bishop Carl A. Kemme after his first year as our bishop, and conducted over the years by many dioceses in the United States, provides a count of how many Catholics are attending Sunday Mass in a diocese during the month of October.

As the Mass count continues into the future, the compiled numbers will provide the bishop with a better sense of participation of Catholics in the central act of our lives of faith: the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

The initial news that two years of Mass counts in the diocese have provided is optimistic: Catholics in the Diocese of Wichita attend Sunday Mass on a greater percentage than the national average: good news indeed!

However....

More