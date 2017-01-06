Helping the dying live to their ‘coda’

Another ominous social change is threatening to cross Kansas’ borders.
Last November Colorado became the sixth state to legalize physician assisted suicide. Kansas’ western neighbor has followed Oregon, California, Vermont, and Washington in passing physician-assisted suicide legislation. In addition, the Montana Supreme Court has ruled that nothing in state law prohibits doctors from helping kill terminally ill patients who wish to die.
To do so, though, is to deny that person a full life, says Dr. Gerard Brungardt, a parishioner of Church of the Magdalen in Wichita.
STUDENTS WILL SOON BE ‘WALKING IN SISTER’S SHOES’

Visit any Catholic school classroom in the Diocese of Wichita and you’ll find a crucifix, Bob Voboril says in a recently recorded promotional video.
You’ll see statues and paintings, he says, sacramentals that will remind you that the purpose of the Catholic school is to form children in the image of Jesus Christ.
