BISHOP KEMME: MERRY CHRISTMAS, FELIZ NAVIDAD

It is my joy to extend to you who are members of the Diocese of Wichita and to everyone reading these words my personal and heartfelt greetings of Christmas.

I pray that the Advent season will flourish and blossom into a Christmas of spiritual joy, peace and faith as we gather with family and friends to celebrate the wonder of the Incarnation of the Son of God.

More