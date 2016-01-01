BISHOP ASKS THE FAITHFUL FOR HELP FOR DIOCESAN RETIRED PRIESTS, SEMINARIANS

Bishop Carl A. Kemme is asking the faithful of the Diocese of Wichita to remember the retired priests of the diocese and its seminarians in his Christmas Call to Sharing message that will be heard throughout the diocese on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Bishop Kemme says that the diocese is blessed with 25 retired priests and 55 seminarians. The generosity of the faithful at Christmas, he adds, helps cover the cost of $35,000 per seminarian and the costs of retirement and health care for the priests who have served the diocese so faithfully.

