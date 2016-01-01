DERBY PARISHIONER TO ENTER SERVIDORAS

About a year ago, Rachel Shearrer started seriously discerning the call to religious life.

Thoughts of religious life first occurred while she was a senior at Kapaun Mount Carmel, and again about halfway through college, while on a mission trip to India. Both times, she pushed the thoughts to the back of her mind.

Last year, Rachel went on a discernment retreat with several religious orders and felt all her fears of religious life melt away.

