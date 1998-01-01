BISHOP GILMORE PUBLISHES ‘ANOTHER WAY’

PROFESSOR STUDYING MONTESSORI IN AUGUSTA
Three years ago Linda Liu, an Italian language professor from Beijing, met Lee Havis, the founder and director of the International Montessori Society, in Silver Springs, Maryland.
“We had a very wonderful discussion. I promised him that I would be back for deep study, learning,” she said.
Later, when she told Havis about her plans to return this year to the United States to study the Montessori method, Havis recommended she visit Sally Korte, a Montessori teacher at St. James Catholic School in Augusta.
The Most Rev. Ronald M. Gilmore, bishop emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Dodge City, has released a book of his columns entitled, “Another Way.”
The columns first appeared in the Southwest Kansas Register from 1998 to 2011, during his tenure as bishop of the Southwest Kansas diocese, and have continued during his years as bishop emeritus.
