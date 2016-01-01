LOCAL WOMAN’S BROTHER RECEIVES RED HAT

PROFESSOR STUDYING MONTESSORI IN AUGUSTA

Three years ago Linda Liu, an Italian language professor from Beijing, met Lee Havis, the founder and director of the International Montessori Society, in Silver Springs, Maryland.

“We had a very wonderful discussion. I promised him that I would be back for deep study, learning,” she said.

Later, when she told Havis about her plans to return this year to the United States to study the Montessori method, Havis recommended she visit Sally Korte, a Montessori teacher at St. James Catholic School in Augusta.

