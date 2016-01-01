LOCAL WOMAN’S BROTHER RECEIVES RED HAT

PROFESSOR STUDYING MONTESSORI IN AUGUSTA
Three years ago Linda Liu, an Italian language professor from Beijing, met Lee Havis, the founder and director of the International Montessori Society, in Silver Springs, Maryland.
“We had a very wonderful discussion. I promised him that I would be back for deep study, learning,” she said.
Later, when she told Havis about her plans to return this year to the United States to study the Montessori method, Havis recommended she visit Sally Korte, a Montessori teacher at St. James Catholic School in Augusta.
To the world, he’s Cardinal Blase Cupich, the ninth archbishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago, appointed two years ago by Pope Francis.
But to Kathy Schulte and her seven other siblings, he’s just Blase, the “ornery” brother who teased his five sisters, shared a room with three brothers and delivered newspapers after school.
