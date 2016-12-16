PROFESSOR STUDYING MONTESSORI IN AUGUSTA

Three years ago Linda Liu, an Italian language professor from Beijing, met Lee Havis, the founder and director of the International Montessori Society, in Silver Springs, Maryland.
“We had a very wonderful discussion. I promised him that I would be back for deep study, learning,” she said.
Later, when she told Havis about her plans to return this year to the United States to study the Montessori method, Havis recommended she visit Sally Korte, a Montessori teacher at St. James Catholic School in Augusta.
More

DIOCESAN NEWS, DECEMBER 16, 2016

The bishop's new vehicle, romance, food and more.

  • Bronzed
    Bronzed Sister Kathleen remembered
  • Jubilee
    Jubilee IHM celebrates 25 years
  • Beards and beer
    Beards and beer And other world news

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up