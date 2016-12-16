PROFESSOR STUDYING MONTESSORI IN AUGUSTA

Three years ago Linda Liu, an Italian language professor from Beijing, met Lee Havis, the founder and director of the International Montessori Society, in Silver Springs, Maryland.
“We had a very wonderful discussion. I promised him that I would be back for deep study, learning,” she said.
Later, when she told Havis about her plans to return this year to the United States to study the Montessori method, Havis recommended she visit Sally Korte, a Montessori teacher at St. James Catholic School in Augusta.
BISHOP KEMME: MERRY CHRISTMAS, FELIZ NAVIDAD

It is my joy to extend to you who are members of the Diocese of Wichita and to everyone reading these words my personal and heartfelt greetings of Christmas.
I pray that the Advent season will flourish and blossom into a Christmas of spiritual joy, peace and faith as we gather with family and friends to celebrate the wonder of the Incarnation of the Son of God.
BISHOP ASKS THE FAITHFUL FOR HELP FOR DIOCESAN RETIRED PRIESTS, SEMINARIANS

Bishop Carl A. Kemme is asking the faithful of the Diocese of Wichita to remember the retired priests of the diocese and its seminarians in his Christmas Call to Sharing message that will be heard throughout the diocese on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Bishop Kemme says that the diocese is blessed with 25 retired priests and 55 seminarians. The generosity of the faithful at Christmas, he adds, helps cover the cost of $35,000 per seminarian and the costs of retirement and health care for the priests who have served the diocese so faithfully.
DERBY PARISHIONER TO ENTER SERVIDORAS

About a year ago, Rachel Shearrer started seriously discerning the call to religious life.
Thoughts of religious life first occurred while she was a senior at Kapaun Mount Carmel, and again about halfway through college, while on a mission trip to India. Both times, she pushed the thoughts to the back of her mind.
Last year, Rachel went on a discernment retreat with several religious orders and felt all her fears of religious life melt away.
BISHOP GILMORE PUBLISHES ‘ANOTHER WAY’

The Most Rev. Ronald M. Gilmore, bishop emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Dodge City, has released a book of his columns entitled, “Another Way.”
The columns first appeared in the Southwest Kansas Register from 1998 to 2011, during his tenure as bishop of the Southwest Kansas diocese, and have continued during his years as bishop emeritus.
LOCAL WOMAN’S BROTHER RECEIVES RED HAT

To the world, he’s Cardinal Blase Cupich, the ninth archbishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago, appointed two years ago by Pope Francis.
But to Kathy Schulte and her seven other siblings, he’s just Blase, the “ornery” brother who teased his five sisters, shared a room with three brothers and delivered newspapers after school.
PARISH NEWS, DECEMBER 16, 2016

Midnight Mass, dancers and more.

DIOCESAN NEWS, DECEMBER 16, 2016

The bishop's new vehicle, romance, food and more.

CATHEDRAL CHRISTMAS MASS ON RADIO, TV

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception has announced its Christmas Mass schedule.
A vigil Mass will be celebrated in English at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, and in Spanish at 7 p.m.
POPE CHOOSES FOCUS ON MARY FOR UPCOMING WYD CELEBRATIONS

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis has chosen a focus on Mary for the next World Youth Day celebrations, which will be held in dioceses in 2017 and 2018 and with an international gathering in Panama in 2019.
The pope has highlighted the way the Mother of Jesus was always open to the Lord’s will and has described her “as a role model to be imitated,” said the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life in a press release Nov. 22.
POPE EXTENDS SPECIAL YEAR OF MERCY PROVISIONS ON CONFESSION

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Acknowledging and sharing God’s mercy is a permanent part of the Christian life, so initiatives undertaken during the special Year of Mercy must continue, Pope Francis said.
“Mercy cannot become a mere parenthesis in the life of the church,” the pope wrote in an apostolic letter, “Misericordia et Misera,” (“Mercy and Misery”), which he signed Nov. 20 at the end of the Year of Mercy.
