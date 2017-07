GENOCIDE SURVIVOR IMMACULÈE ILIBAGIZA TO SPEAK JULY 14 AT BLESSED SACRAMENT

Immaculèe Ilibagiza wants those who attend her retreat next month to come away with a profound thanks to God for everything they have.

Ilibagiza, a survivor of the 1994 Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, will lead a retreat July 14-15 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 124 N. Roosevelt, in Wichita.

