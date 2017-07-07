Video Message





Excellence in our Catholic Schools As the second largest school system in Sedgwick County and the ninth largest in Kansas, the 39 Catholic schools of the Diocese of Wichita serve nearly 11,000 students in both urban and rural areas. What distinguishes Catholic schools is our mission to form disciples of Jesus Christ. This formation is fostered daily by teachers, prayer, worship, infusion of religious values into curriculum and activities, and apostolic service.